Trans and a triplet: Coming out made us closer

Video

Josh is 17 and came out as transgender 18 months ago. He's had the support of his friends, family, school and trans charity Mermaids during his transition so far.

Josh says he's one of the "lucky" ones because other people in his position don't have family members who are "educated" about what someone transitioning might be going through.

And his brother and sister say that having a trans brother has made their family closer than ever.

