‘I slept in the gym in Grenfell Tower’

Video

Hamid Sediqi is captain of the Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club, which used to be in the basement of Grenfell Tower.

He often used to sleep there so he could train late at night and early in the morning.

He says the publication of the independent inquiry into what happened on the night of the fire might help the families of the deceased “heal a little bit,” but cannot replace the people they lost.

Meanwhile, white-collar boxer Samir is getting ready for his first fight, which will raise money for charities supporting former residents of Grenfell Tower.

He’s getting extra motivation from his friend who used to live in the tower.

Video journalist: Imran Rahman-Jones

