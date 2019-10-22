This is the world's 'loudest bird'

Media player
World's 'loudest bird': Meet the white bellbird
You've got to work hard to survive in the wild and for birds, that can mean developing a gimmick.
Some birds have evolved with beautiful feathers, others have elaborate courtship rituals - and the white bellbird makes a noise louder than an industrial drill.
It's the loudest bird song ever recorded, a study published in Current Biology claims.
22 Oct 2019
