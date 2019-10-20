This Country: 'Everyone knows a Kerry and Kurtan'

Video

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper are the sibling duo behind the award-winning BBC Three comedy, This Country.

They sat down with Radio 1 Newsbeat to chat about what to expect from This Country's third series, which will air early next year. A new book, published earlier this month, will keep fans going until then.

Aside from dropping an accidental spoiler, they also opened up about what it was really like growing up in a small village, why the show has attracted such a devoted following, and why Daisy would rather wear bin bags to the Baftas.

Interview by Annabel Rackham and filming by Imran Rahman-Jones

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.