Brexit: Will the flower industry wilt or bloom?

Video

The chance that the UK is leaving the European Union without a deal on how we trade and monitor our borders has ramped up.

If the EU rejects the latest Brexit plans, what would that mean for products like flowers grown in mainland Europe and sent to the UK?

Radio 1 Newsbeat has followed a bunch of flowers on its journey from Europe’s largest auction in Aalsmeer, in the Netherlands, to a florist in Kent.

Reporter: Jim Connolly

Video journalist: Bradley Harris

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.