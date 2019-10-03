'I spent 10 hours a day on my phone'

Media player
National Poetry Day: 'I swapped social media for poetry'
Charly Cox, 24, has anxiety and depression and used to spend 10 hours a day on her phone.
She now uses that time and her device to write poems - which she says helps her cope with her illness.
To celebrate National Poetry Day, she shares her latest poem which is about digital burnout.
03 Oct 2019
