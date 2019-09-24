'They're calling him Tekashi Snitch 9ine'

Video

US reporter Lisa Evers has been in court for the trial of Daniel Hernandez, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, in New York City.

The rapper has turned on other alleged gang members as part of a plea deal with the US government which he hopes will reduce his prison time.

He was facing a minimum of 47 years and a maximum of life imprisonment, now there is the possibility he could be released by 2020. He has finished testifying but the trial is expected to run until October.

