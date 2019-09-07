Video
The murder of Joy Morgan - a Newsbeat documentary
A student joins a church accused of "racism" and "hate" - and there she meets a killer.
Her family say she was seduced by a "cult" which failed to protect her.
The church, called Israel United In Christ, has been defined as a "hate group" by a US civil rights organisation.
But IUIC denies it's a hate group and says it teaches all its followers to obey the laws of the land.
But this message didn't get through to one member, Shohfah-El Israel - the man who murdered Joy Morgan.
