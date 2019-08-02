Media player
Cannabis: Should it be legal in the UK?
This week, three MPs told Radio 1 Newsbeat they think cannabis will become legal in the UK within a decade.
David Lammy, Jonathan Djanogly, and Norman Lamb had been on a fact-finding trip to Canada, the first major Western country to legalise the drug.
They were speaking to us as part of our documentary Legalising Weed: Canada's Story.
Video Journalist: Matt Wareham
02 Aug 2019
