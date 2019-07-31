'I'm proud of my gay Muslim son'

Media player
Coming out to my parents: Dad 'proud' of gay Muslim son
Nearly half of young LGBT people who are left homeless after coming out are from religious backgrounds, the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) says.
Sameer Poselay, a 20-year-old Muslim, came out to his family four years ago. They fully accept him and homosexuality.
Read the fully story: LGBT people 'being made homeless due to religion'
31 Jul 2019
