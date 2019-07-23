Tokyo 2020: Meet the Olympic robots

Video

With a year to go until the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, meet the robots that will be used on site at the events.

These include a robot based on the official Olympic mascot, which will greet people when they get to venues and another that will give virtual access to people who can't attend the games.

All of them have functions designed to help people on site and there will also be automated electric buggies to help people get around the site and also transport people with disabilities.

