The fish that gobbles up sharks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wreckfish: The fish that gobbles up unsuspecting sharks

These small sharks thought it was just swordfish on the menu - they were wrong.

One shark paid the ultimate price when something even hungrier than him swam out of the darkness.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

  • 11 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Swimming with 'biggest' great white shark