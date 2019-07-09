What this headbanging cockatoo teaches us about dance

Media player
Dancing cockatoo videos: Snowball 'shows social behaviour'
You might have seen videos of Snowball the cockatoo dancing before.
He went viral in 2008 dancing to songs by the Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.
But now scientists in the US say his "remarkably diverse spontaneous movements" show dancing isn't limited to humans.
