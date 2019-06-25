Police release Jussie Smollett noose video

Video

Chicago Police have released a video of Jussie Smollett hours after he says he was attacked.

The bodycam footage shows the actor with a rope around his neck.

The ex-Empire star claimed to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime but Chicago Police say he faked the whole thing.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.