How a four-day week has changed our lives

How would you like to work 9am - 5:30pm, Monday-Thursday?

Exactly one year ago, Rich Leigh emailed his employees to tell them that would be their new working week, for the same pay.

Radio 1 Newsbeat visits his Gloucester PR firm to find out how the business is performing and how the change has affected his staff.

Filmed and edited by Woody Morris.

