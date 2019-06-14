Keanu Reeves: Games don't need legitimising

Keanu Reeves and Cyberpunk 2077: Gaming doesn't need legitimising
Keanu Reeves - one of the latest Hollywood superstars to lend his voice, face and performance to a video game character - says gaming doesn’t need legitimising.
The star plays Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, a futuristic action-adventure game which comes out in 2020.
He’s already delighted fans by making a surprise appearance on stage at the E3 gaming conference in LA.
Keanu sat down with Radio 1 Newsbeat's gaming reporter Steffan Powell at the event - speaking about the relationship between gaming and movies, keeping secrets, and he almost, ALMOST - did a Marlon Brando impression.
