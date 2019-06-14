New tricks at the Nitro World Games
Nitro World Games: What will be the new tricks in 2020?

Radio 1 Newsbeat meets Nitro World Games champion Ryan Williams and founder Travis Pastrana ahead of the 2020 competition in Cardiff.

What will be the big tricks next year at the Principality Stadium?

