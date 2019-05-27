Video

What food can Anne Marie not live without and who's Jax Jones' celebrity crush? We've been hanging out with the stars of Radio 1's Big Weekend and asking them some personal questions.

James Arthur and Zara Larsson also reveal the one song they would chose to listen to forever, if they could only choose one.

And neither pick what you might expect.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.