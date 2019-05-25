When Lewis met Stormzy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When Lewis Capaldi met Stormzy
After weeks of chart battles and a blossoming bromance on social media, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy have finally crossed paths at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.
Lewis tells Newsbeat how it happened and suggests what's next in their relationship...
-
25 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window