Art, views and a parmo: My guide to Boro

Big Weekend Middlesbrough: An Instagrammer's guide to the town
Stormzy, Little Mix, The 1975 and Miley Cyrus are all in Middlesbrough for Radio 1's Big Weekend.
Local blogger Sophie Spaldin showed Newsbeat her favourite things to do and see in the town, including an art gallery, a cafe and of course, a taste of the local speciality: chicken parmo.
Filmed and edited by Woody Morris
24 May 2019
