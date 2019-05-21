Minecraft: 10 years on, what's next?

Video

Ten years since Minecraft was first released and became a runaway success, Radio 1 Newsbeat’s Steffan Powell has been behind the scenes to find out what the next ten years might hold.

With tough competition from newer releases like Fortnite, coupled with gaming habits changing, how can Minecraft stay relevant in the years to come?

Video edited by: Woody Morris

Filmed by: Toby Sealey

