Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Minecraft: 10 years on, what's next?
Ten years since Minecraft was first released and became a runaway success, Radio 1 Newsbeat’s Steffan Powell has been behind the scenes to find out what the next ten years might hold.
With tough competition from newer releases like Fortnite, coupled with gaming habits changing, how can Minecraft stay relevant in the years to come?
Video edited by: Woody Morris
Filmed by: Toby Sealey
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
21 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window