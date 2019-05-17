Media player
Minecraft Earth: Minecraft's answer to Pokemon Go
Minecraft Earth is the new augmented reality version of the famous building game coming later this year.
Made famous by Pokemon Go, augmented reality games allow players to bring real and virtual worlds together.
Newsbeat has been among the first to see the new title in action and has spoken to the team behind it.
Is this really what fans of the franchise want? Is it just a gimmick? What can fans expect?
17 May 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window