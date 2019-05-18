What's bigger, Eurovision or the FA Cup?

Video

Scott Mills says Eurovision is "gay Christmas" - an event he looks forward to every year.

But Chris Stark's "whole life" has been building up to Watford's FA Cup final.

Both events are taking place on Saturday, but which is bigger? The Radio 1 DJs go head-to-head.

Video producer: Woody Morris

