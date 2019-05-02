Being 17: The life of a teenager in India

India: The life of a 17-year-old in Delhi
Seventeen-year-old Aashima has lived in Delhi her whole life.
She tends not to see her friends at weekends, instead focusing on spending time at home and with her family.
Aashima plans to go to the University of Delhi next year, and dreams of becoming a bestselling author after she graduates.
We spend a day with Aashima as she shows us what it's like to grow up in Delhi.
Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.
Video journalist: Matt Wareham
02 May 2019