Video

Spurs play Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tonight. It’ll be a tense watch for Rafael van der Vaart, a striker who spent time at both clubs.

The ex-Netherlands international has recently announced he's entering a professional darts tournament.

So we challenged him to a game - and got his thoughts on the match.

