Joshua v Miller: Boxer's fighting talk

Jarrell Miller was all about the fighting talk when Radio 1 Newsbeat met him in February as he prepared for his hotly-anticipated and, somewhat controversial fight, with Anthony Joshua.

Now that fight might be off after reports of an “adverse finding” in Miller’s drug test.

But should “Big Baby” Miller have been fighting for a world title shot in the first place or should it have been Dillian Whyte?

