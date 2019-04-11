What the EU's latest Brexit plea means

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The EU's latest Brexit plea (and what it actually means)
Brexit's been given a "flexible extension" until 31 October 2019.
That gives the UK an extra six months to find a way of leaving the EU.
President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, asked the UK to "not waste this time" but what else did he say and what does it actually mean?
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-47899747/the-eu-s-latest-brexit-plea-and-what-it-actually-meansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window