Using virtual reality to stop bullying
You've heard of virtual reality in gaming. Now it’s being suggested as a way of tackling bullying in schools.
A new app has been created by the Open University to get children to think about prejudiced attitudes towards people from different backgrounds.
Radio 1 Newsbeat's Nomia Iqbal tries out the tech and speaks to those behind the idea.
Video producer: Woody Morris
09 Apr 2019
