New mayor's message on race, love... and height
Lori Lightfoot is Chicago's first female, gay, black mayor.

Here's a quick look at who she is, what she stands for, and what she said when she won the election - including that skin colour, sexuality and height don't matter as far as she's concerned.

  • 03 Apr 2019