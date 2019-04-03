New mayor's message on race, love... and height

Video

Lori Lightfoot is Chicago's first female, gay, black mayor.

Here's a quick look at who she is, what she stands for, and what she said when she won the election - including that skin colour, sexuality and height don't matter as far as she's concerned.

Video producer: Kameron Virk

