Her's: Band killed in crash were 'lovely, lovely men'
Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens has paid tribute to both members of the band Her's - who died in a car crash in the US.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, and Audun Laading, 25, died along with their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson.
They were travelling to a gig in California.
Huw has told Radio 1 Newsbeat the two "sweet friends", who had been backed by BBC Introducing, had a bright future in music ahead of them.
29 Mar 2019
