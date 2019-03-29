'I never want to hear the word Brexit again'

Video

People have been leaving voicemails to the EU in a special Brexit phonebox in Kent.

The metal box - called +44 Leave A Message for Europe - is a project by artist Joe Sweeney.

He says it will be important in the future to be able to listen back to what people were saying about Brexit at the time.

