Being 17: The life of a teenager in Pakistan
Pakistan: The life of a 17-year-old in Karachi

Playing football is the most important thing to 17-year-old Maikan.

She dreams of becoming a professional footballer, but she says that there’s stigma in her community around girls playing the sport.

We spent a day with Maikan as she showed us what it's like to grow up in Karachi.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat, looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video produced by Khalid Waseem

  • 28 Mar 2019
