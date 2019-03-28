Being 17: The life of a teenager in Pakistan

Pakistan: The life of a 17-year-old in Karachi
Playing football is the most important thing to 17-year-old Maikan.
She dreams of becoming a professional footballer, but she says that there’s stigma in her community around girls playing the sport.
We spent a day with Maikan as she showed us what it's like to grow up in Karachi.
Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat, looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.
