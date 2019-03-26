Elephant in 'bad mood' joins commute

Video

An elephant has ended up on the streets of the Chinese city of Meng’a, in Yunnan Province, after it was forced out of its herd.

Experts say it was separated after failing to find a mate, which left it in "a bad mood".

