Check out how these slick beatboxers classic stories
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beatboxers from a London academy give Frankenstein a slick remix

Frankenstein is a character from a classic horror story written by Mary Shelley.

Over 200 years later it's being turned into a hip-hop performance by a group of young people in London.

The Beatboxing Academy helps give young people confidence and new skills.

  • 25 Mar 2019