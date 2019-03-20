Chess champ 'gets apartment' after crowdfund

Media player
Homeless chess champion from Nigeria 'gets apartment' after crowdfund
Tanitoluwa Adewumi is an eight-year-old US chess champion. He's also a refugee from Nigeria, whose family fled Boko Haram.
More than $180,000 (£130,000) was raised for him after he won New York State's chess championship.
The money means his family will be able to move out of the homeless shelter they've lived in for the last two years, according to reports.
