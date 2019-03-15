Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty in court

Video

Jussie Smollett, who is accused of arranging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January, has pleaded not guilty in court.

He is charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct alleging he gave false accounts of an attack to police.

He must tell the court if he plans to leave the state of Illinois and is due back in court in mid-April.

