Meet the new F1 Brits taking on the best

Video

Britain’s newest F1 divers - aged 19 and 21 - say they're ready to take their place among the top 20 racing drivers in the world.

Lando Norris from McLaren is the UK's youngest ever F1 driver. He says he’s in F1 to win races and world titles.

George Russell of Williams says he's ready to take his chance and prove he can be one of the best on the planet.

Both drivers have been talking to Radio 1 Newsbeat’s Christian Hewgill.

Filmed by Harry Winteringham

Edited by Christian Hewgill and Jimmy Blake

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.