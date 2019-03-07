Being 17: The life of a teenager in UAE

Video

Seventeen-year-old Mohammed has lived in Dubai his whole life.

With a very large immigrant population, as a native Emirati Mohammed is a minority in his country.

For him and his friends the United Arab Emirates is a paradise in the Middle East, and they enjoy spending their free time at weekends kayaking on The Palm and flying Mohammed’s drone.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

