Van der Vaart: 'Bernabeu was quiet'

Rafael Van der Vaart played for Tottenham, Ajax and Real Madrid - who all played in the Champions League on Tuesday.

He'd love to see Ajax against Tottenham Hotspur in the next round, after they knocked out Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

But there's no question where his loyalties lie - with the club he first joined when he was 10.

