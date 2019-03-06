'I'm going through the menopause at 15'

Video

Two years ago, Annabelle's periods stopped. Since then she's been told she has early menopause and told she won't be able to have children.

Only one in 10,000 women under the age of 20 are diagnosed with it.

Despite being one of the unfortunate few, Annabelle she says she knows "there are people going through worse" and has told her story as part of the BBC's Young Reporter project.

You can find advice if you or anyone you know has concerns about missing periods at BBC Advice.

