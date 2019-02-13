'I started carrying a knife when I was 12'

Video

Robert Bragg says he's lost count of the number of people he's stabbed - but that tougher sentences would have encouraged him to stop carrying a knife sooner than he eventually did.

The 26-year-old former gang member, who now works to stop school children picking up weapons, also says his generation need more "opportunities" and "education".

We spoke to Robert about our interview with Home Secretary Sajid Javid on knife crime.

Video journalist: Matt Wareham

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.