Bristol in ‘top 5’ places: Why I love it

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Know Your Place: Why Bristol is loved by young people in Britain
The City of Bristol has the highest rate of young people moving there in Britain.
Sham Ahmed, 25, is a photographer, youth worker – and a proud Bristolian.
He takes us to some of his favourite spots in the city.
Find out how your area ranks for under-26s here.
Filmed by Harry Winteringham, edited by Imran Rahman-Jones.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-47143061/know-your-place-why-bristol-is-loved-by-young-people-in-britainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window