Bristol in ‘top 5’ places: Why I love it

The City of Bristol has the highest rate of young people moving there in Britain.

Sham Ahmed, 25, is a photographer, youth worker – and a proud Bristolian.

He takes us to some of his favourite spots in the city.

Find out how your area ranks for under-26s here.

