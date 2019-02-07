Being 17: The life of a teenager in Serbia

Video

Is it harder to be a teenager now than ever before?

Iva has lived in the Serbian town of Nis, about 150 miles south of the capital Belgrade, her whole life.

Despite the freezing temperatures during the winter she enjoys going to abandoned buildings with friends in the search for the perfect selfie.

We spend a day with Iva as she shows us what it's like to grow up in Serbia.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video produced by Uros Dimitrijevic and Tommy Chavannes.

