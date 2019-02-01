Media player
The story of Marie Colvin and why her death is the news again
After journalist Marie Colvin was killed in Syria in 2012, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claimed she'd worked with terrorists.
But now, a US court has ruled that she was killed by the Syrian army and is demanding Assad's government pay hundreds of millions of pounds worth of damages.
A new movie about Marie's life and work, A Private War, is also out now.
