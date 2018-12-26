The annoying things about being called Alexa

Video

Did you get an Amazon Alexa for Christmas?

Well spare a thought for all those people in the world who share their name with the digital assistant.

Here they tell us the annoying things about having such a famous name.

Video produced by Matt Wareham.

