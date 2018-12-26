The annoying things about being called Alexa

Media player
Amazon's Alexa: The annoying thing about having the same name
Did you get an Amazon Alexa for Christmas?
Well spare a thought for all those people in the world who share their name with the digital assistant.
Here they tell us the annoying things about having such a famous name.
Video produced by Matt Wareham.
26 Dec 2018
