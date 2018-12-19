From 'ghetto kid' to heavyweight star

Video

British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte will take on Dereck Chisora in a rematch in London on Saturday.

Radio 1 Newsbeat’s spent the last three months behind the scenes with the 30-year-old as he prepares for the fight.

Dillian used to train himself in south London and up until 2015 had never even seen a physio, but is now based at Loughborough University as he chases his dream of becoming heavyweight champion of the world.

