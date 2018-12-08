Video

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019 but how many of us actually understand all the big issues like the backstop and the Irish border?

In November one of the most googled questions about Brexit was "what does Brexit mean?".

This suggests a lot of people want to start at the beginning and get back to basics.

So Newsbeat's De'Graft Mensah asks - Brexit: What's The Fuss?

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.

