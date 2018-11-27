F3 crash racer Sophia Florsch on 'new chapter'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sophia Florsch: 17-year-old F3 crash driver on 'new chapter'

Sophia Florsch has left hospital after a horrific high-speed Formula 3 crash more than a week ago in the Macau Grand Prix.

And after taking "some time to get over it", the 17-year-old says she's excited for a "new chapter".

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.

  • 27 Nov 2018