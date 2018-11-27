F3 crash racer Sophia Florsch on 'new chapter'

Video

Sophia Florsch has left hospital after a horrific high-speed Formula 3 crash more than a week ago in the Macau Grand Prix.

And after taking "some time to get over it", the 17-year-old says she's excited for a "new chapter".

