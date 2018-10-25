Video

After suspected explosives were sent to high profile US figures, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and news outlet CNN, Donald Trump's asked the media to stop "endless hostility".

But the president's critics say his comments are hypocritical because of the language he's used against opponents and the media in the past.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.