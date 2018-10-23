ASMR: I can make your brain tingle

Video

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) is the trend that just keeps growing. It's the tingly feeling some people get when they hear quiet whispery noises.

There are over 13 million videos of people trying to trigger that feeling on YouTube and rapper Cardi B is also a fan. She just did a whole interview in whispers, ASMR-style, and says it helps her to get to sleep.

Newsbeat meets with an "ASMRtist", Sophie Goodall, to find out why she got into ASMR.

